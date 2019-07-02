While Dems are busily relitigating issues like busing from the 1970s, President Donald Trump and the RNC raised $105 million in the 2nd quarter:

President Trump’s re-election campaign and the Republican National Committee said they had raised $105 million in the second quarter, dwarfing what President Obama raised in the equivalent period during his re-election campaign https://t.co/tosFEutOca — NYT Politics (@nytpolitics) July 2, 2019

For comparison purpose, at this point during President Obama’s first time, a combined $85 million. From the NYT:

In 2011, during the same period, Mr. Obama’s re-election campaign raised $47 million, and the Democratic National Committee brought in $38 million, Jim Messina, the Obama campaign manager, said at the time.

Watch out, Dems. He’s getting better at this whole president thing:

Mr. Trump’s fund-raising haul is a testament to the more professional operation that his campaign has been running, primarily out of Arlington, Va. In 2016, Mr. Trump poured millions of dollars of his own money into his campaign. But he also raised a considerable amount from small donors online.

Get ready for more “winning”:

***