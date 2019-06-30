The Twitter account @HarvardOnline is promoting free online education classes created with the assistance of Harvard University faculty members by crapping on Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, calling them the “intellectual equivalent of burgers and pizza — hard to resist, but with limited nutritional value for our hungry minds”:

“Kim and Kanye are the intellectual equivalent of burgers and pizza — hard to resist, but with limited nutritional value for our hungry minds.” Feed your brain with free online courses from @Harvard University: https://t.co/ef7rmWGlUC https://t.co/6izUabPAXq — HarvardX (@HarvardOnline) June 28, 2019

That quote comes from this 2018 article in the prestigious Harvard Business Review:

Just like our evolved inclination to maximize caloric intake is no longer adaptive — but maladaptive — in a world of abundant and cheap fast food, our evolved predisposition to consume as much novel information as possible is no longer advantageous in the age of Facebook, Twitter, and clickbait news. Kim and Kanye are the intellectual equivalent of burgers and pizza — hard to resist, but with limited nutritional value for our hungry minds.

So Harvard used Kanye and Kim as clickbait to promote online courses that will improve on getting information from clickbait news? Good luck with this tweet, guys:

Best of luck with this tweet. https://t.co/UYoKCwKVPZ — Matt Welch (@MattWelch) June 30, 2019

Oh, it’s going to get real bad for Harvard real soon:

What's Harvard done lately besides virtue signal and bar Asian students from entry? Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have done more to improve political and social discourse and improve the criminal justice system than anything this school has done in years. https://t.co/2qj0ZqeI87 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 30, 2019

An argument could just as easily be made that you’ll learn more by studying @KimKardashian and @kanyewest than these free online courses. If “higher learning” means insulting and dismissing the culture it exists in, maybe we need some institutions of grounded learning. https://t.co/CbwRCXCoMJ — Neil Strauss (@neilstrauss) June 30, 2019

And this really isn’t the smartest thing to tweet especially when you’re fighting a racial discrimination case:

Harvard is defending itself in court against a massive racial discrimination class action. This Tweet will come in handy in that case. https://t.co/l0xSexFeOq — Mike Cernovich (@Cernovich) June 30, 2019

***