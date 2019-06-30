Hugo award-winning author Sarah Gailey is arguing that it’s OK to throw milkshakes at people you don’t agree with because the alternative is worse:

If we can't throw milkshakes I guess we'll just have to go back to bricks ¯_(ツ)_/¯ — Sarah Gailey (@gaileyfrey) June 30, 2019

This whole milkshake thing reminds me of that tumblr post about how anti-union people seem to have forgotten the previous alternative to unions, which is that workers drag the factory owner out of his house in the night and beat him to death in front of his family — Sarah Gailey (@gaileyfrey) June 30, 2019

You see, the people she doesn’t agree with are arguing for “literal genocide”:

We're already being gentle as hell, don't let these pearl-clutching YOU KICK MIETTE??? fools back you into a corner where you have to stay quiet while they advocate for literal genocide — Sarah Gailey (@gaileyfrey) June 30, 2019

When someone tells you who they are, believe them:

They think you’re “nazis” and advocate for “genocide.” This is why they have no problem with you being assaulted. You’re guilty. https://t.co/bgLX8ZDXpR — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) June 30, 2019

This *is* who they are. https://t.co/xB4JYImmQV — David Edward 💤 (@_David_Edward) June 30, 2019

Nothing screams borderline unprotected speech than outright calling for throwing bricks at people you disagree with. https://t.co/2vniWhv69R — Elliott Hamilton (@ElliottRHams) June 30, 2019

This is going to get out of hand and these far-left whackos don’t care:

I would likely respond with deadly force if someone were throwing bricks at me. https://t.co/vTFuUm1pP2 — Brandon Darby (@brandondarby) June 30, 2019

And over to you, Jack. This one’s cool with you?

***

