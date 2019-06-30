Hugo award-winning author Sarah Gailey is arguing that it’s OK to throw milkshakes at people you don’t agree with because the alternative is worse:

You see, the people she doesn’t agree with are arguing for “literal genocide”:

Trending

When someone tells you who they are, believe them:

This is going to get out of hand and these far-left whackos don’t care:

And over to you, Jack. This one’s cool with you?

***

Related:

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: antifaportland