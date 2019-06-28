Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who is currently at 0.9% in the Real Clear Politics poll average, has a plan to improve her standing in Iowa and it involves this award-winning ground beef and tater tot casserole. We’re serious. She’s hosting a potluck and this will be her entry:

I’m visiting 8 counties next week in Iowa and we’re hosting a potluck! Iowans – can I count on you to bring a hot dish? As a past winner of the MN Congressional delegation hot dish contest (see attached recipe) I'm looking forward to tasting yours! RSVP: https://t.co/OhxhaoNn78 pic.twitter.com/Fl1JCP6See — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) June 28, 2019

Is this really what Iowans want though?

As Midwestern as you can get: https://t.co/eLy8Q1Iogs — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) June 28, 2019

We should note that this makes Klobuchar just a tad hypocritical. If you think climate change is a threat. . .

In my first 100 days in office, I will take action on critical issues from climate change to criminal justice reform to immigration #DemDebate https://t.co/YuJbh7qwH9 — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) June 27, 2019

. . .then this cow-fueled monstrosity will have to be banned!

Amy, if global warming threatens to kill us all, why would you promote beef and dairy?! Don't you care about my children? https://t.co/eHGi49k7QE — Tom Nelson (@tan123) June 28, 2019

