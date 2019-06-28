Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who is currently at 0.9% in the Real Clear Politics poll average, has a plan to improve her standing in Iowa and it involves this award-winning ground beef and tater tot casserole. We’re serious. She’s hosting a potluck and this will be her entry:

Is this really what Iowans want though?

We should note that this makes Klobuchar just a tad hypocritical. If you think climate change is a threat. . .

. . .then this cow-fueled monstrosity will have to be banned!

