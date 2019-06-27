What debate was he watching last night?

Former Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke gave himself an “A” on last night’s debate performance:

That’s nice. But many others thought he was a total loser, like the MSNBC panel from earlier today:

Trending

Or if we were going to pander to Latinos, “es malo para Beto”:

As for the MSNBC panel’s review, MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough and resident Beto cheerleader could be the hardest hit:

Stop trying to make Beto happen, Joe. Beto is not going to happen. Although he did stop by the set this morning for a few laughs:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Beto O'RourkeJoe Scarborough