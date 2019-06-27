What debate was he watching last night?

Former Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke gave himself an “A” on last night’s debate performance:

That’s nice. But many others thought he was a total loser, like the MSNBC panel from earlier today:

Unanimous view from MSNBC panel just now: Beto the big loser at the debate. — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) June 27, 2019

Or if we were going to pander to Latinos, “es malo para Beto”:

es malo para beto — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) June 27, 2019

As for the MSNBC panel’s review, MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough and resident Beto cheerleader could be the hardest hit:

Trump is losing to Beto by 10 points 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/cSy4P99y8j — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) May 3, 2019

Do not bury BETO yet.

He’s getting better.

Eight long months until Iowa.

One day at a time. @BetoORourke https://t.co/ourtnVHGPb — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) May 22, 2019

Talking to @BetoORourke on Morning Joe. He has been doing well over the past month. As I said a few weeks back, do not take your eyes off of his candidacy. He can still win. — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) June 13, 2019

Stop trying to make Beto happen, Joe. Beto is not going to happen. Although he did stop by the set this morning for a few laughs:

***