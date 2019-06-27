#AdiosTrump is trending this morning thanks to Julián Castro’s closing remarks at last night’s first Dem debate in Miami. Have a watch (bonus points for Castro learning at least some Spanish for tonight’s big event):

Many on Twitter thought the former San Antonio mayor and HUD secretary won the night, including Bernie Bro Shaun King:

And if Google searches are any indication, America has a fever and the only prescription is more Julián Castro (although we also searched his name this morning, but that was so we could copy and paste the “á” in Julián):

Naturally, Team Castro is looking to cash in on his newfound fame:

Sell those shirts, Julián!

