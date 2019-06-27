#AdiosTrump is trending this morning thanks to Julián Castro’s closing remarks at last night’s first Dem debate in Miami. Have a watch (bonus points for Castro learning at least some Spanish for tonight’s big event):

If I’m elected President, I will work hard every single day so that you and your family can get good health care, your child can get a good education, and you can have good job opportunities in a big city or small town. And on January 20, 2021, we’ll say "Adiós" to Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/L2aeNotsL5 — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) June 27, 2019

Many on Twitter thought the former San Antonio mayor and HUD secretary won the night, including Bernie Bro Shaun King:

I think America has learned that @JulianCastro is a Top 5 candidate. He crushed it tonight. He was arguably the winner of the night, I think. He crushed his closing statement, but he gave smart, cogent, thoughtful, courageous answers all night. #AdiosTrump#DemDebate — Shaun King (@shaunking) June 27, 2019

And if Google searches are any indication, America has a fever and the only prescription is more Julián Castro (although we also searched his name this morning, but that was so we could copy and paste the “á” in Julián):

Google searches for Julián Castro surge by more than 2,400 percent during #DemDebate https://t.co/0ENt8FQhnP pic.twitter.com/2JHQj91LT8 — The Hill (@thehill) June 27, 2019

Naturally, Team Castro is looking to cash in on his newfound fame:

Sell those shirts, Julián!

