This is hilarious. Check out the similarities between some of the 2020 Dem candidates at last night’s debate in Miami resemble characters in the 1980 hit film, “Airplane!”
John Delaney as “Johnny”:
Dem candidates as Airplane! cast members pic.twitter.com/ONRWAolKSM
— Bill Grueskin (@BGrueskin) June 27, 2019
Beto O’Rourke as “Ted Striker”:
— Bill Grueskin (@BGrueskin) June 27, 2019
Bill de Blasio as “Otto”:
— Bill Grueskin (@BGrueskin) June 27, 2019
Jay Inslee as “Dr. Rumack”:
— Bill Grueskin (@BGrueskin) June 27, 2019
NBC’s Savannah Guthrie as “Mrs. Hammen”:
— Bill Grueskin (@BGrueskin) June 27, 2019
Cory Booker as “Roger Murdock”:
— Bill Grueskin (@BGrueskin) June 27, 2019
Tim Ryan as “Joey”:
— Bill Grueskin (@BGrueskin) June 27, 2019
Elizabeth Warren as “Jive Lady”:
Via @acaraher pic.twitter.com/kWapaIQDqO
— Bill Grueskin (@BGrueskin) June 27, 2019
MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow as Elaine Dickinson:
— Bill Grueskin (@BGrueskin) June 27, 2019
Nailed it!
***
