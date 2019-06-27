This is hilarious. Check out the similarities between some of the 2020 Dem candidates at last night’s debate in Miami resemble characters in the 1980 hit film, “Airplane!”

John Delaney as “Johnny”:

Dem candidates as Airplane! cast members pic.twitter.com/ONRWAolKSM — Bill Grueskin (@BGrueskin) June 27, 2019

Beto O’Rourke as “Ted Striker”:

Bill de Blasio as “Otto”:

Jay Inslee as “Dr. Rumack”:

NBC’s Savannah Guthrie as “Mrs. Hammen”:

Cory Booker as “Roger Murdock”:

Tim Ryan as “Joey”:

Elizabeth Warren as “Jive Lady”:

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow as Elaine Dickinson:

Nailed it!

***

