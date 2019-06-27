Liz, Liz, Liz, what were you thinking with this new logo?
New Warren logo for: "Warren has a plan for that." It'll be on a billboard truck driving around the debate site tonight, per the campaign. pic.twitter.com/0qFmsL0g5N
— Alex Thompson (@AlxThomp) June 26, 2019
This is what’s known as a Photoshopper’s dream logo, and Twitter did not disappoint. Here are some of the funnier ones we’ve seen so far:
— Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) June 26, 2019
— Donna776477 (@Donna776477) June 26, 2019
— KSLawWolf (@KSLawWolf) June 27, 2019
— Bobcat For President 2020 (@BobcatneySpears) June 26, 2019
Bernie called, he wants his platform back. pic.twitter.com/k1QL0n7JHQ
— Dirk J All Day (@DJD_Allday) June 26, 2019
— Natural One (@mysticEDpally) June 26, 2019
Need minority admission into an institution? pic.twitter.com/EfjIA5lkv7
— Steve (@StephenH2OMan) June 26, 2019
— Mark Meadows (@MarkMea26970296) June 26, 2019
And it works for Beto O’Rourke, too:
— Jason Taber (@JasonTaber1) June 27, 2019
***
Related:
Julián Castro looks to cash in on his #AdiosTrump closing from last night's debate https://t.co/KyDphxQZDt
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 27, 2019
‘Instant classic’! Here’s proof that 1 Dem hitting the debate stage Thursday needs to work on his recognizability https://t.co/FGzenXH6nX
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 27, 2019
Amy Klobuchar says it’s not gun confiscation if you make an ‘offer’ to buy it back https://t.co/zoZolGc6ep
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 27, 2019