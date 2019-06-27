Liz, Liz, Liz, what were you thinking with this new logo?

New Warren logo for: "Warren has a plan for that." It'll be on a billboard truck driving around the debate site tonight, per the campaign. pic.twitter.com/0qFmsL0g5N — Alex Thompson (@AlxThomp) June 26, 2019

This is what’s known as a Photoshopper’s dream logo, and Twitter did not disappoint. Here are some of the funnier ones we’ve seen so far:

Bernie called, he wants his platform back. pic.twitter.com/k1QL0n7JHQ — Dirk J All Day (@DJD_Allday) June 26, 2019

Need minority admission into an institution? pic.twitter.com/EfjIA5lkv7 — Steve (@StephenH2OMan) June 26, 2019

And it works for Beto O’Rourke, too:

***

