Well, we can add homophobia to Michael Avenatti’s list of awful things. Here he is suggesting that Sen. Lindsey Graham is performing fellatio on President Donald Trump while tweeting at the same time:

Who knew? @LindseyGrahamSC can tweet and perform fellatio at the same time. https://t.co/Rs3xjBeu9b — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) June 27, 2019

Or maybe it’s not homophobia when a Dem says something like this? It’s all so confusing. From Twitchy regular Andy Ngo:

I guess it’s not homophobia when they do it. https://t.co/zA8zgMrAI7 — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) June 27, 2019

And from Yashar Ali:

Ahhh. Some early morning homophobia. Stop making gay sex your punchline folks. pic.twitter.com/WPbUFzsv7c — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) June 27, 2019

If it wasn’t clear before . . .

I’m starting to think Avenatti is *not a good guy* — Natalie Johnson (@nataliejohnsonn) June 27, 2019

Avenatti isn’t backing down:

Just when it looks like you can't go any lower…. — Gail Goodwin (@GailGoodwin2) June 27, 2019

Keep clutching your pearls…while you support the most immoral, disgraceful president in the history of the United States. A man that cares only about himself to the detriment of children, women, and minorities. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) June 27, 2019

Is Avenatti sure he wants to keep doing this?

I didn't know Trump stole money from a paralyzed man..

Oh wait, that was you! — Gail Goodwin (@GailGoodwin2) June 27, 2019

***

Related:

Hello, 9-1-1? Michael Avenatti asks 'what the hell Meghan McCain has ever accomplished in her life' — and reaps the whirlwind https://t.co/KD2oQjJcdF — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 25, 2019

He’s dead Jim, DEAD! Matt Whitlock just absolutely DESTROYS Michael Avenatti in back and forth about ‘fraud’ and OMG-LOL https://t.co/qRNGuxWANv — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 25, 2019

Calif. State Bar moves towards disbarring Michael Avenatti (it’s gotten even MORE awkward for CNN) https://t.co/alaxfNXixY — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 5, 2019