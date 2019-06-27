Well, we can add homophobia to Michael Avenatti’s list of awful things. Here he is suggesting that Sen. Lindsey Graham is performing fellatio on President Donald Trump while tweeting at the same time:

Or maybe it’s not homophobia when a Dem says something like this? It’s all so confusing. From Twitchy regular Andy Ngo:

And from Yashar Ali:

If it wasn’t clear before . . .

Avenatti isn’t backing down:

Is Avenatti sure he wants to keep doing this?

