Wait, did you think we were talking about the 2020 Dem primary? Pfft. Who cares about those white candidates! THIS Is the only debate that matters right now:

This is the only debate that matter's today https://t.co/kD0a9JS3bc — Barstool News Network (@BarstoolNewsN) June 26, 2019

Or maybe the eventual winner will be a white candidate that has yet to enter the race? Such as:

Or maybe this is the year a libertarian candidate wins it:

All trash. The best ranch is from the hidden valley packet where you add the milk and mayo. — 🦇Little Miss Scare-All🦇 (@cheeksSPREAD) June 26, 2019

And by the way, for us, there is only one choice and that is No. 1:

There’s only one ranch. Hidden Valley. So they got that right. The rest are garbage. — Bill (@FantasyFootBill) June 26, 2019

We expect Iowans may be interested in what each 2020 Dem has to say:

'Just trying to get some ranch': Kirsten Gillibrand not winning over everyone in Iowa https://t.co/IkYDNKttdf — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) February 19, 2019

But let us know which one above is your favorite and will pair nicely with tonight’s Dem word salad in Miami.

***