Sen. Elizabeth Warren is outside of the Homestead migrant detention ahead of tonight’s debate where she called for the facility, which our friends on the Left are calling a “concentration camp,” to be shut down:

.@ewarren remarks outside the for-profit concentration camp in Homestead. Almost 3,000 children are held at this facility. We must shut it down. pic.twitter.com/o3U3rc3ku1 — Thomas Kennedy (@tomaskenn) June 26, 2019

The camp, which was opened in 2015 by then President Barack Obama, is a “stain on our country,” she’s saying today but didn’t say 4 years ago for some unexplainable reason:

Warren calls "what is happening at Homestead" a "stain on our country," calls for it to close down 👀 https://t.co/7ajx6oqSNS — Jerry Iannelli (@jerryiannelli) June 26, 2019

So let’s recap. In 2015 when Barack Obama opened the facility? Crickets. In 2018 when she toured the border? No humanitarian crisis. And today it’s a “stain on our country”:

So Elizabeth Warren says she went to the border in June 2018 and saw a humanitarian crisis, but then in March 2019 she tweeted that the border crisis was fake. pic.twitter.com/SBLW1fIhXb — neontaster (@neontaster) June 26, 2019

More from her visit here:

There are a lot of different ways that we get in the fight. And one of them is that you show up. I'm at the Homestead detention center today and I hope you'll be watching. https://t.co/vzXqUlaiIM — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) June 26, 2019

***