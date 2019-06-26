Sen. Elizabeth Warren is outside of the Homestead migrant detention ahead of tonight’s debate where she called for the facility, which our friends on the Left are calling a “concentration camp,” to be shut down:

The camp, which was opened in 2015 by then President Barack Obama, is a “stain on our country,” she’s saying today but didn’t say 4 years ago for some unexplainable reason:

So let’s recap. In 2015 when Barack Obama opened the facility? Crickets. In 2018 when she toured the border? No humanitarian crisis. And today it’s a “stain on our country”:

More from her visit here:

***

 

