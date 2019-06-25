Iran’s President Rouhani insinuated in a statement this morning that President Trump is “mentally retarded”. . .

Iran's Rouhani calls White House actions 'mentally retarded' https://t.co/PU0rajTM9Y pic.twitter.com/VWKSipKPKp — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) June 25, 2019

. . . and as you might expect, President Trump didn’t take it so well. Here he is threatening “obliteration” the next time “anything American” is attacked by Iran:

Iran leadership doesn’t understand the words “nice” or “compassion,” they never have. Sadly, the thing they do understand is Strength and Power, and the USA is by far the most powerful Military Force in the world, with 1.5 Trillion Dollars invested over the last two years alone.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2019

….The wonderful Iranian people are suffering, and for no reason at all. Their leadership spends all of its money on Terror, and little on anything else. The U.S. has not forgotten Iran’s use of IED’s & EFP’s (bombs), which killed 2000 Americans, and wounded many more… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2019

….Iran’s very ignorant and insulting statement, put out today, only shows that they do not understand reality. Any attack by Iran on anything American will be met with great and overwhelming force. In some areas, overwhelming will mean obliteration. No more John Kerry & Obama! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2019

Over to you, Iran.

