It wasn’t just Rep. Jerry Nadler who acted like a sexist pig during yesterday’s House hearing with Hope Hicks. According to the transcript, multiple unidentified members of Congress were taking photos of her DURING HER TESTIMONY:

It’s time to name and shame:

This earned a rebuke from CNN’s John King that this coupled with Nadler calling her Ms. Lewandowski “undermine Speaker’s case that DEMS would be serious and prepared for their investigation” and it was “amateur and offensive”:

King brought it up on air this afternoon but we still don’t have any names:

