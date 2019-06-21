It wasn’t just Rep. Jerry Nadler who acted like a sexist pig during yesterday’s House hearing with Hope Hicks. According to the transcript, multiple unidentified members of Congress were taking photos of her DURING HER TESTIMONY:

Per the transcript, even members can't resist snapping pics of the glamorous Hope Hicks. Her lawyer: "Chairman, I think there are a # of people taking pictures… I think it's making the witness uncomfortable." Nadler: "If people will please refrain from taking pictures." — Rachael Bade (@rachaelmbade) June 20, 2019

It’s time to name and shame:

And the lawmakers wonder why Americans hate Congress… https://t.co/AqyEdImtyy — Ed O'Keefe (@edokeefe) June 21, 2019

This earned a rebuke from CNN’s John King that this coupled with Nadler calling her Ms. Lewandowski “undermine Speaker’s case that DEMS would be serious and prepared for their investigation” and it was “amateur and offensive”:

3/3 .. undermine Speaker's case that DEMS would be serious and prepared for their investigations. Sure, the privilege claims are OTT, but amateur and offensive not the right response. — John King (@JohnKingCNN) June 21, 2019

King brought it up on air this afternoon but we still don’t have any names:

Watching @abbydphillip and @JohnKingCNN now. We still don’t know which members were taking photos if Hope Hicks during her testimony. — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) June 21, 2019

***