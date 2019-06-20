In a 7-2 ruling, the Supreme Court ruled that a World War I memorial featuring a 40-foot-high cross that’s on public land in Maryland gets to stay:
BREAKING: SCOTUS rules that the Bladensburg "peace cross" doesn't violate the establishment clause and can remain on public land in Maryland.
BREAKING: #SupremeCourt rules that the #PeaceCross – a cross-shaped WWI memorial in Bladensburg, #Maryland, does not violate the Constitution's establishment clause. It can remain standing and in the care of the government. #scotus #faith
JUST IN: The Supreme Court ruled Thursday that a 40-foot World War I memorial cross can stay on public land at a Maryland intersection.
The court’s ruling is a major victory for religious groups and the American Legion.
From Justice Alito:
"The cross is undoubtedly a Christian symbol, but that fact should not blind us to everything else that the Bladensburg Cross has come to represent," Justice Samuel Alito wrote.
and thank you Justices Thomas and Gorsuch:
GORSUCH and THOMAS concur with the Peace Cross opinion, adding that it shouldn't have had to hear the case in the first place: "it follows from the Court’s analysis that suits like this one should be dismissed for lack of standing." pic.twitter.com/j5zzYR7Sht
Gorsuch and Thomas on suing over being offended by religious symbols: "In a large and diverse country, offense can be easily found. Really, most every governmental action probably offends somebody…But recourse for disagreement and offense does not lie in federal litigation." pic.twitter.com/OU3RdGFeu7
And a little history here:
This isn’t an unexpected decision, by the way. A 100-year old cross easily passes the Lemon v. Kurtzman test. Glad to see the 7-2 decision, though, rather than “party line.” https://t.co/mPtqCZc7CR
Let the triggering begin:
BREAKING: The Supreme Court issued a decision allowing the government to display a giant Latin cross — the preeminent symbol of Christianity.
When the government promotes the symbol of one faith, it sends a message of religious favoritism and signals that other faiths and beliefs are second-class.
Super cool that taxpayers now have to be on the hook for erecting and maintaining giant state-sanctioned religious symbols on public land. cool cool cool 🙄 https://t.co/6JjjTn6NBy
