In a 7-2 ruling, the Supreme Court ruled that a World War I memorial featuring a 40-foot-high cross that’s on public land in Maryland gets to stay:

BREAKING: SCOTUS rules that the Bladensburg "peace cross" doesn't violate the establishment clause and can remain on public land in Maryland. — Nate Madden (@NateOnTheHill) June 20, 2019

BREAKING: #SupremeCourt rules that the #PeaceCross – a cross-shaped WWI memorial in Bladensburg, #Maryland, does not violate the Constitution's establishment clause. It can remain standing and in the care of the government. #scotus #faith — Kevin Corke (@kevincorke) June 20, 2019

JUST IN: The Supreme Court ruled Thursday that a 40-foot World War I memorial cross can stay on public land at a Maryland intersection. The court’s ruling is a major victory for religious groups and the American Legion. — NPR Politics (@nprpolitics) June 20, 2019

From Justice Alito:

"The cross is undoubtedly a Christian symbol, but that fact should not blind us to everything else that the Bladensburg Cross has come to represent," Justice Samuel Alito wrote. — WMAL News (@wmalnews) June 20, 2019

and thank you Justices Thomas and Gorsuch:

GORSUCH and THOMAS concur with the Peace Cross opinion, adding that it shouldn't have had to hear the case in the first place: "it follows from the Court’s analysis that suits like this one should be dismissed for lack of standing." pic.twitter.com/j5zzYR7Sht — Nate Madden (@NateOnTheHill) June 20, 2019

Gorsuch and Thomas on suing over being offended by religious symbols: "In a large and diverse country, offense can be easily found. Really, most every governmental action probably offends somebody…But recourse for disagreement and offense does not lie in federal litigation." pic.twitter.com/OU3RdGFeu7 — Nate Madden (@NateOnTheHill) June 20, 2019

And a little history here:

This isn’t an unexpected decision, by the way. A 100-year old cross easily passes the Lemon v. Kurtzman test. Glad to see the 7-2 decision, though, rather than “party line.” https://t.co/mPtqCZc7CR — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) June 20, 2019

Let the triggering begin:

BREAKING: The Supreme Court issued a decision allowing the government to display a giant Latin cross — the preeminent symbol of Christianity. — ACLU (@ACLU) June 20, 2019

When the government promotes the symbol of one faith, it sends a message of religious favoritism and signals that other faiths and beliefs are second-class. — ACLU (@ACLU) June 20, 2019

Super cool that taxpayers now have to be on the hook for erecting and maintaining giant state-sanctioned religious symbols on public land. cool cool cool 🙄 https://t.co/6JjjTn6NBy — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) June 20, 2019

***