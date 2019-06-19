So, this tweet from the official DNC account where they’re giving away a free “BOY BYE” anti-Trump phone wallpaper by signing up for text messages:

This is a whole mood. Text "Boy Bye" to 43367 to get this exclusive wallpaper. pic.twitter.com/reWksgbNEz — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) June 15, 2019

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez even slapped back at the account, writing “someone didn’t go to my Twitter class”:

Someone didn’t go to my Twitter class — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 19, 2019

FIGHT! FIGHT! FIGHT!

This is bitchy and I respect it tremendously. https://t.co/ZFLQnPg59O — Tiana Lowe (@TianaTheFirst) June 19, 2019

And we love it:

AOC is not the only lib going after the DNC:

good luck stopping the rise of fascism and white supremacy! — Sen. Mike Gravel (@MikeGravel) June 17, 2019

🤦🏽‍♂️ — Kal Penn (@kalpenn) June 18, 2019

Oh so the person responsible for “7 Ways Hillary Clinton is Like Your Abuela” still has a job, got it — Kal Penn (@kalpenn) June 18, 2019

Do you… do you even want to win? — Rob Sheridan (@rob_sheridan) June 17, 2019

We want universal healthcare! How about hot sauce in bag! We want free college! How about this sick beat! Climate change will kill us if rising white nationalism doesn't! Beep us for your free R Kelly ringtone! — rafael (@rafaelshimunov) June 17, 2019

And they’re not even giving out the wallpaper properly:

Wtf wheres my wallpaper. You had one job pic.twitter.com/z76fnS1EQU — Chad ''A Prominent Black'' Vigorous (@PrettyBadLefty) June 17, 2019

It’s great watching Republican pile on as well:

Came for the free popcorn and did not leave disappointed. — Students For Trump (@TrumpStudents) June 17, 2019

