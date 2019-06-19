So, this tweet from the official DNC account where they’re giving away a free “BOY BYE” anti-Trump phone wallpaper by signing up for text messages:

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez even slapped back at the account, writing “someone didn’t go to my Twitter class”:

FIGHT! FIGHT! FIGHT!

Trending

And we love it:

AOC is not the only lib going after the DNC:

And they’re not even giving out the wallpaper properly:

It’s great watching Republican pile on as well:

***

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Alexandria Ocasio-CortezDNC