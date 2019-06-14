Mexico just released the full text of the “secret” agreement President Trump showed reporters earlier this week and it’s . . . just an agreement to have more discussions?

White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney said two days ago that we may never see the “secret” deal. Whoops:

Well, the president did say he “would let Mexico do the announcement at the right time”:

