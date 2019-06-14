Mexico just released the full text of the “secret” agreement President Trump showed reporters earlier this week and it’s . . . just an agreement to have more discussions?

Agreement is to continue discussions but also says if US is dissatisfied, then Mexico will examine its laws to see how to address its concerns. So no specific commitment to stem the flow. https://t.co/1JO5zhEiRW — Gopal Ratnam (@g_ratnam) June 14, 2019

White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney said two days ago that we may never see the “secret” deal. Whoops:

Top White House official Mick Mulvaney says public may never see Trump's "secret deal" with Mexico. https://t.co/IjYTazi2Yc — CNBC (@CNBC) June 12, 2019

Well, the president did say he “would let Mexico do the announcement at the right time”:

“That's the agreement that everybody says I don't have.” Pres. Trump continues to insist that there is a secret component of his migration deal with Mexico, even flashing a piece of paper to reporters that he claimed spelled out the undisclosed portion. https://t.co/CMXoIjgLR9 pic.twitter.com/jqCwa7FK3B — ABC News (@ABC) June 12, 2019

***

