Amb. Richard Grenell announced that the U.S. Embassy in Berlin has renamed its outdoor space after Ronald Reagan to commemorate is iconic “Tear down this wall” speech from 1987:

We have officially renamed the Embassy’s outdoor space “The Ronald Reagan Terrace”.

It overlooks the exact spot where Reagan gave his Tear Down This Wall Speech. https://t.co/enaKa7j1gi — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) June 14, 2019

Nice! More photos of the view from the Reagan Terrace, which has a nice ring to it:

Terrace with a view! From now on it’s “The Ronald Reagan Terrace” next to the Brandenburg Gate, where the US-President in 1987 said his famous words: “ Mr. Gorbachev, open this gate! Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall!” Thank you, @RichardGrenell, for your great initiative! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/tNKgVAe0w9 — Kai Diekmann (@KaiDiekmann) June 13, 2019

