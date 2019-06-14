Shot. . .
The other day we told you how Nancy Pelosi nicknamed Mitch McConnell “the grim reaper.” Well, here he is embracing it:
For the first time in my memory, I actually agree with Nancy Pelosi: I am the grim reaper when it comes to stopping the Democrats' socialist agenda. pic.twitter.com/mjQaJUPirb
— Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) June 14, 2019
Oh boy is Alyssa Milano mad about it:
And the Governor of Puerto Rico is mad, too, over what he said about statehood for DC and Puerto Rico:
Civil and voting rights should never be contingent on political views. All Americans deserve #EqualRights and full Congressional representation – anything less is against the essence of our great nation. If you believe in democracy, support #Equality for #PuertoRico #Statehood https://t.co/G2kXd6rKTd
— Ricardo Rosselló (@ricardorossello) June 14, 2019
More anger:
Douche https://t.co/96IctQYmoS
— Aléx Young (@AlexYoung) June 14, 2019
hey @senatemajldr you are the most evil politician I have seen in my lifetime, and I pray that we never see another like you. https://t.co/21ejEHiBKk
— joshua "real life idiot" rush (@JoshuaRush) June 14, 2019
Pelosi: you are the specter of death, a vicious scythe of human cruelty slitting the throats of this country’s most vulnerable for political and economic and personal gain
mcconnell: lol true https://t.co/tkGA6yLbzs
— Laura Hudson (@laura_hudson) June 14, 2019
