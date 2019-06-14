Shot. . .

The other day we told you how Nancy Pelosi nicknamed Mitch McConnell “the grim reaper.” Well, here he is embracing it:

For the first time in my memory, I actually agree with Nancy Pelosi: I am the grim reaper when it comes to stopping the Democrats' socialist agenda. pic.twitter.com/mjQaJUPirb — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) June 14, 2019

Oh boy is Alyssa Milano mad about it:

And the Governor of Puerto Rico is mad, too, over what he said about statehood for DC and Puerto Rico:

Civil and voting rights should never be contingent on political views. All Americans deserve #EqualRights and full Congressional representation – anything less is against the essence of our great nation. If you believe in democracy, support #Equality for #PuertoRico #Statehood https://t.co/G2kXd6rKTd — Ricardo Rosselló (@ricardorossello) June 14, 2019

More anger:

hey @senatemajldr you are the most evil politician I have seen in my lifetime, and I pray that we never see another like you. https://t.co/21ejEHiBKk — joshua "real life idiot" rush (@JoshuaRush) June 14, 2019

Pelosi: you are the specter of death, a vicious scythe of human cruelty slitting the throats of this country’s most vulnerable for political and economic and personal gain mcconnell: lol true https://t.co/tkGA6yLbzs — Laura Hudson (@laura_hudson) June 14, 2019

