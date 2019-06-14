Former Obama staffer and Iran deal cheerleader Ben Rhodes doesn’t believe Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that it was Iran who attacked two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman earlier this week and he wants an international investigation “to establish what happened”:

This definitely feels like the kind of incident where you'd want an international investigation to establish what happened. Huge risk of escalation. https://t.co/a2X18hNmmD — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) June 13, 2019

And here’s Rep. Dan Crenshaw dropping the Obama flunkie on his head:

So, do or don’t believe the Intel community? And you’re not really a trusted source to weigh in on Iran… You sold the public the falsehood of a moderating Iranian regime – using your media “echo chamber” (your words)- & ignoring the true danger Iran presents in the region. https://t.co/KriHBpOWtf — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) June 14, 2019

And:

I’ve been watching for years as Iran moves weapons to proxies around the region, looking for opportunities to destabilize & wreak havoc, and then claim innocence. This is not new. And the Administration is right to strengthen our regional presence as a deterrence. — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) June 14, 2019

As if on cue, CNN’s Barbara Starr reports that Iran attempted, but failed, to shoot down a drone that was tracking two Iranian boats that were headed toward the tankers before the attack:

Just In; A US drone tracked Iranian boats closing in on the 2

tankers prior to attack Thurs. Iran spotted the MQ-9 & launched a SAM missile but missed. Missile fell into sea Days earlier a Reaper shot down in Red Sea by Iranian backed Houthis. None of this been announced. — Barbara Starr (@barbarastarrcnn) June 14, 2019

Care to comment, Ben?

***

Related: