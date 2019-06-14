Former Obama staffer and Iran deal cheerleader Ben Rhodes doesn’t believe Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that it was Iran who attacked two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman earlier this week and he wants an international investigation “to establish what happened”:

And here’s Rep. Dan Crenshaw dropping the Obama flunkie on his head:

And:

As if on cue, CNN’s Barbara Starr reports that Iran attempted, but failed, to shoot down a drone that was tracking two Iranian boats that were headed toward the tankers before the attack:

Care to comment, Ben?

