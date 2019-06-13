So, yesterday NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio was going around saying that DNC Chairman Tom Perez told him via text that he had qualified for the first debate later this month in Miami:

And that, not surprisingly, turns out to have been a lie. From DNC Comms Director Xochitl Hinojosa:

An instant classic:

And here’s the perfect Gif to sum up everything about de Blasio 2020:

