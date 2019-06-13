So, yesterday NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio was going around saying that DNC Chairman Tom Perez told him via text that he had qualified for the first debate later this month in Miami:

.@BilldeBlasio says he got a text from DNC chair Tom Perez telling him he qualified for the first Democratic debate based on 6 qualifying polls. Official announcement is expected tomorrow — Brigid Bergin (@brigidbergin) June 12, 2019

And that, not surprisingly, turns out to have been a lie. From DNC Comms Director Xochitl Hinojosa:

This is not true. Mayor @BilldeBlasio asked @TomPerez about a Reuters poll, and Tom confirmed that the poll does indeed count, as has been reported by other media outlets. The DNC has not confirmed to any candidate whether they have or have not made the debate stage. — Xochitl Hinojosa (@XochitlHinojosa) June 12, 2019

An instant classic:

How often does the DNC publicly rebut a candidate who brags prematurely that he made the debate stage… https://t.co/MoqhqlxG0W — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) June 12, 2019

And here’s the perfect Gif to sum up everything about de Blasio 2020:

Bill de Blasio’s presidential campaign analyzed in 7 seconds pic.twitter.com/huB0AxGFME — Evan Siegfried (@evansiegfried) June 12, 2019

***

