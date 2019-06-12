Game over.

New polling out from Quinnipiac shows 61% of those polls don’t think “Congress should begin the process to impeach President Trump”:

New numbers from @QuinnipiacPoll: Do you think that Congress should begin the process to impeach President Trump, which could lead to his removal from office, or don't you think so? No: 61%

Yes/begin process: 33%

Don't know: 6%https://t.co/0Ul6wFTk1p — Johnny Verhovek (@JTHVerhovek) June 12, 2019

America is evenly split on if “Congress should investigate to determine whether or not to bring impeachment chargers:

Do you think that Congress should investigate to determine whether or not to bring impeachment charges against President Trump, or don't you think so? No: 49%

Yes, investigate: 48% — Johnny Verhovek (@JTHVerhovek) June 12, 2019

This question is close, too:

Regardless of whether or not you think Congress should begin the process to impeach President Trump, do you think that President Trump deserves to be impeached, or don't you think so? No: 50%

Yes/deserves: 44%

Don't know: 6% — Johnny Verhovek (@JTHVerhovek) June 12, 2019

But respondents do think he committed a crime:

Do you think that President Trump committed any crimes before he was president, or don't you think so? Yes, committed crimes: 57%

No: 29%

Don't know: 14% — Johnny Verhovek (@JTHVerhovek) June 12, 2019

As for Congres, LOL:

Do you approve or disapprove of the way the Democrats in Congress are handling the issue of impeachment? Disapprove: 64%

Approve: 25% — Johnny Verhovek (@JTHVerhovek) June 12, 2019

***

Related:

14 Dems polling at 0% in new Quinnipiac poll https://t.co/VaCIa8RXcx — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 12, 2019