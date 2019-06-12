Game over.

New polling out from Quinnipiac shows 61% of those polls don’t think “Congress should begin the process to impeach President Trump”:

America is evenly split on if “Congress should investigate to determine whether or not to bring impeachment chargers:

This question is close, too:

But respondents do think he committed a crime:

As for Congres, LOL:

