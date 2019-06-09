UPDATE: One dead, multiple injuries reported:

#BreakingNews: Sad update from Dallas Fire Rescue: 1 dead, 2 critically injured, several others seriously injured after construction crane crashed thru apartment building near downtown #Dallas. Rescuers don't know if any victims inside garage where multiple levels collapsed — Jason Wheeler (@jasonwheelertv) June 9, 2019

New video from the scene (language warning):

NEW VIDEO from an eyewitness at the apartment complex on the east side of the Dallas skyline badly damaged by a falling crane in this afternoon’s severe thunderstorm. (Warning about the language.) pic.twitter.com/6hKUGFEUOy — Jason Whitely (@JasonWhitely) June 9, 2019

Original post:

A crane collapsed in Dallas, Texas Sunday afternoon as a major thunderstorm passed through the area causing major damage to the Elan City Light apartment building located at 2627 Live Oak Street.

Photos from the scene:

At 13:57 Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to a 911 call for an "Industrial Accident" after a crane collapsed onto the Elan City Lights building, located at 2627 Live Oak Street, in Downtown Dallas. pic.twitter.com/Kdfm5h10ZQ — אבי אידלמן (@AviAdelman) June 9, 2019

Damage in downtown Dallas after a crane snapped during a severe thunderstorm, landing on the Elan City Lights apartments. https://t.co/wNfPqIOIYB — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) June 9, 2019

#BREAKING: Storm damage being reported throughout North Texas, especially in Dallas. A crane could be seen toppled onto the Elan City Lights apartments in downtown Dallas. FOR MORE: https://t.co/5RM5GyfmXA pic.twitter.com/igEOMJ7RMT — CBSDFW (@CBSDFW) June 9, 2019

A crane fell over in an apt. complex in downtown dallas from the storm. pic.twitter.com/A1w0JYjLGC — Franklin Campbell (@beebellfrank) June 9, 2019

Video of Elan City Lights apartment building in Deep Ellum. Crane fell into the building. From Elias Canales pic.twitter.com/QonZwfIW9K — Allison Harris (@AllisonFox4News) June 9, 2019

There’s no official word on injuries yet, but this woman says her son lives in the building and one woman was injured by debris that hit her while she was at the building’s pool:

My son lives there and is in the lobby. He knows of a woman struck by some debris while in the pool but not sure about any other injuries. — Amy Reardon (@ajanner) June 9, 2019

We’ll keep you posted.

***