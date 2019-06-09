As we told you on Friday, mega-donor to the University of Alabama, Hugh Culverson Jr., accused the school of returning a $26.5 million donation after he spoke out about the state’s new abortion law:

I gave the University of Alabama $26.5 million. They gave it back when I spoke out about abortion, Hugh F. Culverhouse Jr writes https://t.co/Nw5qYJOanj — Washington Post Opinions (@PostOpinions) June 7, 2019

And appears to be a lie.

Emails released by the university show that an ongoing dispute between Culverson and administrators prompted the return of the donation, not the abortion comments:

Emails released by the University of Alabama contradict this account by Culverhouse. They show a dispute over how the school was to be run. The order to return his money was sent four days before he made any statements about abortion. https://t.co/WUFaUuALUt — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) June 9, 2019

As the kids say, here are the receipts:

2. In fact, Culverhouse demanded his money back on May 24. He was disappointed by leadership options for the law school. On May 25, the UA Chancellor ordered officials to return his money. Culverhouse made his remarks about abortion on May 29 pic.twitter.com/Xva87Yik0k — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) June 9, 2019

Busted.

***

