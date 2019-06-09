As we told you on Friday, mega-donor to the University of Alabama, Hugh Culverhouse Jr., accused the school of returning a $26.5 million donation after he spoke out about the state’s new abortion law:

And appears to be a lie.

Emails released by the university show that an ongoing dispute between Culverhouse and administrators prompted the return of the donation, not the abortion comments:

As the kids say, here are the receipts:

Busted.

Editor’s note: We corrected numerous errors in the post. It’s “Culverhouse,” not “Culverson.” D’oh!

