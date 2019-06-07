Maxine Waters, fresh off a tweet storm where she called President Trump a “traitor” and a “porn star fornicator,” is now soliciting new nicknames for him from her followers:

Trump is known for calling others disrespectful names, especially women. It's your turn now. What name would you call him? _______________________ — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) June 7, 2019

“When they go low…go lower?”

"Trump does this thing that is stupid and we all hate. Let's all also do it…" Good lord. When they go low…go lower? https://t.co/qgBjjykpWy — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) June 7, 2019

Of course, there is one nickname for Trump she hates:

Mr. President. — Ned Ryun (@nedryun) June 7, 2019

And this one is even better:

Supreme Warlord and Emperor of the Americas, Donald J. Trump — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) June 7, 2019

Even anti-Trump folks don’t want her to do this:

Maxine since I’ve taken off the red colored goggles of the GOP and I’ve came to respect you for who you are and all what you’ve done for our country. I know Trump is a schmuck and a bully but you’re better than this, please don’t stoop to his low. — David Weissman🏳️‍🌈 (@davidmweissman) June 7, 2019

But many, many people responded. Here are a few of the printable ones we can post on our family-friendly site:

Dimwit Don. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) June 7, 2019

Low IQ Fascist — Kimberley Johnson (@AuthorKimberley) June 7, 2019

I always liked #DonTheCon – it’s so short and easy to say! — Wendy Brandes – #Nope of the Day (@WendyBrandes) June 7, 2019

an empty shell a corrupt spineless imposter a toxic waste dump a lumbering monster lurching in the dark https://t.co/bFZUvWUGGo — Sandra Bernhard (@SandraBernhard) June 7, 2019

