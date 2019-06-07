Maxine Waters, fresh off a tweet storm where she called President Trump a “traitor” and a “porn star fornicator,” is now soliciting new nicknames for him from her followers:

“When they go low…go lower?”

Of course, there is one nickname for Trump she hates:

Trending

And this one is even better:

Even anti-Trump folks don’t want her to do this:

But many, many people responded. Here are a few of the printable ones we can post on our family-friendly site:

***

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpMaxine Waters