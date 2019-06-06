The official account for Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has weighed in on the significance of today’s D-Day anniversary and it’s about what you’d expect:

#Zakharova: The Normandy landings were not a game-changer for the outcome of WWII and the Great Patriotic War. The outcome was determined by the Red Army’s victories – mainly, in Stalingrad and Kursk. For three years, the UK and then the US dragged out opening the second front pic.twitter.com/LhzkEzNCQN — MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) June 5, 2019

Sigh:

It’s almost a talent to be this willfully ignorant of history. I’m impressed. — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) June 5, 2019

Here’s a reminder:

Stalin collaborated with Hitler. — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) June 5, 2019

Oh, and U.S. troops were busy, you know, fighting Nazis in the Mediterranean:

Probably stupid to keep engaging this account, but its tweet also ignores the very real fighting that took place in the Mediterranean for years before D-Day. The Italian campaign, in particular, sucked huge amounts of German troops away from the Russian front. — Brendan Bordelon (@BrendanBordelon) June 5, 2019

No, no, . . . keep knocking:

I'm not looking to denigrate any country's sacrifice in WWII. But when the Kremlin tries to denigrate the West's record, falsely, and clearly in order to prop up the authoritarian regime that exists in Russia today, you bet I'll look to knock them from that high horse. — Brendan Bordelon (@BrendanBordelon) June 5, 2019

Russia left out this part, too:

Cool. Remember when Stalin collaborated with Hitler and then you occupied Poland and murdered thousands of their soldiers? Here's a funny story from an actual Russian historian about how U.S. Lend Lease saved the Soviet Union when you lost all your tanks. https://t.co/ZHVktwhoTo — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) June 5, 2019

The Soviet military depended heavily on equipment and supplies provided by the United States & funneled through the UK. The US was fighting another empire in the Pacific. And the USSR signed a non-aggression pact w/ Nazis in order to carve up Europe, and got burned. Nice try tho — Brendan Bordelon (@BrendanBordelon) June 5, 2019

