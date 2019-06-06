Need to spend a few minutes politics-free? Well then, this could be the thread for you.

Twitchy favorite Iowahawk put together a playlist of songs from 1944 in honor of the 75th anniversary of D-Day and we must say, it’s pretty great. Enjoy!

The Mills Brothers:

Bing Crosby:

Dina Shore:

Patty, Laverne, and Maxine:

Louis Jordan:

And finally, Glenn Miller:

***

