Need to spend a few minutes politics-free? Well then, this could be the thread for you.
Twitchy favorite Iowahawk put together a playlist of songs from 1944 in honor of the 75th anniversary of D-Day and we must say, it’s pretty great. Enjoy!
The Mills Brothers:
A D-Day thread about the music of 1944. Much of it expresses a wartime longing for home, if not explicitly. When the Mills Brothers sang "Till Then," everybody understood the message.https://t.co/ooSUS4h02F
— David Burge (@iowahawkblog) June 6, 2019
Bing Crosby:
It was the same message expressed in the #1 song of 1944, "I'll Be Seeing You" by Bing Crosby.https://t.co/zMGq50q4Ya
— David Burge (@iowahawkblog) June 6, 2019
Dina Shore:
Dina Shore provided a musical perspective of the women who waited on the home front with "I'll Walk Alone." Hard to not get a lump in your throat listening to these tunes when remembering the war.https://t.co/4tfDJ6WZtC
— David Burge (@iowahawkblog) June 6, 2019
Patty, Laverne, and Maxine:
But it wasn't all melancholy. Patty, Laverne, and Maxine's "Shoo Shoo Baby" gave a two-fisted high jive twist on wartime separation.https://t.co/t2WO7jHphJ
— David Burge (@iowahawkblog) June 6, 2019
Louis Jordan:
Some more morale-boosting 1944 boogie from Louis Jordan in "GI Jive," with some candid and funny takes on military life and military-speak.https://t.co/dHvM1ViYkC
— David Burge (@iowahawkblog) June 6, 2019
And finally, Glenn Miller:
But underlying it all was a sense of resolve that there was a job to be done. After D-Day Captain Glenn Miller and his Army Air Force Band released "Hot Time in Berlin."
Notable is the line about "the Brooklyn boys," a cheer out to Jewish GIs.https://t.co/TaM6rYlB2m
— David Burge (@iowahawkblog) June 6, 2019
***
Related:
AGAIN! 4000 RTs for Hallie Jackson's FAKE NEWS on Trump and D-Day, 200 RTs for the correction https://t.co/qiwA8TxPW4
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 6, 2019
Russia craps all over D-Day anniversary, takes credit for winning WWII https://t.co/2fvCFGVgaa
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 6, 2019
Jim Acosta shames Trump for arriving late to D-Day ceremony, fails to mention Macron showed up later https://t.co/QsnFyh9DLU
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 6, 2019
Awesome: 97-year-old veteran recreates D-Day jump 75 years later https://t.co/j4ilG6Jm7v
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 5, 2019