Need to spend a few minutes politics-free? Well then, this could be the thread for you.

Twitchy favorite Iowahawk put together a playlist of songs from 1944 in honor of the 75th anniversary of D-Day and we must say, it’s pretty great. Enjoy!

The Mills Brothers:

A D-Day thread about the music of 1944. Much of it expresses a wartime longing for home, if not explicitly. When the Mills Brothers sang "Till Then," everybody understood the message.https://t.co/ooSUS4h02F — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) June 6, 2019

Bing Crosby:

It was the same message expressed in the #1 song of 1944, "I'll Be Seeing You" by Bing Crosby.https://t.co/zMGq50q4Ya — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) June 6, 2019

Dina Shore:

Dina Shore provided a musical perspective of the women who waited on the home front with "I'll Walk Alone." Hard to not get a lump in your throat listening to these tunes when remembering the war.https://t.co/4tfDJ6WZtC — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) June 6, 2019

Patty, Laverne, and Maxine:

But it wasn't all melancholy. Patty, Laverne, and Maxine's "Shoo Shoo Baby" gave a two-fisted high jive twist on wartime separation.https://t.co/t2WO7jHphJ — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) June 6, 2019

Louis Jordan:

Some more morale-boosting 1944 boogie from Louis Jordan in "GI Jive," with some candid and funny takes on military life and military-speak.https://t.co/dHvM1ViYkC — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) June 6, 2019

And finally, Glenn Miller:

But underlying it all was a sense of resolve that there was a job to be done. After D-Day Captain Glenn Miller and his Army Air Force Band released "Hot Time in Berlin."

Notable is the line about "the Brooklyn boys," a cheer out to Jewish GIs.https://t.co/TaM6rYlB2m — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) June 6, 2019

***

Related:

AGAIN! 4000 RTs for Hallie Jackson's FAKE NEWS on Trump and D-Day, 200 RTs for the correction https://t.co/qiwA8TxPW4 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 6, 2019

Russia craps all over D-Day anniversary, takes credit for winning WWII https://t.co/2fvCFGVgaa — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 6, 2019

Jim Acosta shames Trump for arriving late to D-Day ceremony, fails to mention Macron showed up later https://t.co/QsnFyh9DLU — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 6, 2019