Trenton Garmon, attorney for failed Republican U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore, has been arrested in Alabama on drug charges:

He was charged with, “driving under the influence of controlled substances, second-degree possession of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia”:

Trending

If you recall, Garmon infamously suggested Ali Velshi’s “‘background’  would help him understand why Moore would date underage women”:

And Garmon was also the guy who called Don Lemon, “squeezy, keep it easy”:

***

Related:

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Don LemonRoy Moore