Trenton Garmon, attorney for failed Republican U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore, has been arrested in Alabama on drug charges:

Roy Moore’s lawyer Trenton Garmon has been arrested on drug charges. https://t.co/Vya5joIER6 pic.twitter.com/OLDxOQ2ztQ — AL.com (@aldotcom) June 6, 2019

He was charged with, “driving under the influence of controlled substances, second-degree possession of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia”:

Trenton Garmo, 39, was arrested by Gadsden police and charged with driving under the influence of controlled substances, second-degree possession of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. https://t.co/a24isSMSLu — Reckon (@reckonalabama) June 6, 2019

If you recall, Garmon infamously suggested Ali Velshi’s “‘background’ would help him understand why Moore would date underage women”:

Roy Moore's Attny. Trenton Garmon suggests Ali Velshi's "background" would help him understand why Moore would date underage women — @AliVelshi is from Canada pic.twitter.com/e061tiz9Nx — MSNBC (@MSNBC) November 15, 2017

And Garmon was also the guy who called Don Lemon, “squeezy, keep it easy”:

Roy Moore's attorney Trenton Garmon to Don Lemon: "Hey Don Lemon Squeezy Keep It Easy …"

Don Lemon: "It's just Lemon. My mom didn't name me Don Lemon Squeezy Keep It Easy. It's just Don Lemon." pic.twitter.com/5ysYBvJR3z — Jeffrey Guterman (@JeffreyGuterman) November 11, 2017

***

