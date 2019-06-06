Trenton Garmon, attorney for failed Republican U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore, has been arrested in Alabama on drug charges:
Roy Moore’s lawyer Trenton Garmon has been arrested on drug charges. https://t.co/Vya5joIER6 pic.twitter.com/OLDxOQ2ztQ
— AL.com (@aldotcom) June 6, 2019
He was charged with, “driving under the influence of controlled substances, second-degree possession of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia”:
Trenton Garmo, 39, was arrested by Gadsden police and charged with driving under the influence of controlled substances, second-degree possession of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. https://t.co/a24isSMSLu
— Reckon (@reckonalabama) June 6, 2019
If you recall, Garmon infamously suggested Ali Velshi’s “‘background’ would help him understand why Moore would date underage women”:
Roy Moore's Attny. Trenton Garmon suggests Ali Velshi's "background" would help him understand why Moore would date underage women — @AliVelshi is from Canada pic.twitter.com/e061tiz9Nx
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) November 15, 2017
And Garmon was also the guy who called Don Lemon, “squeezy, keep it easy”:
Roy Moore's attorney Trenton Garmon to Don Lemon: "Hey Don Lemon Squeezy Keep It Easy …"
Don Lemon: "It's just Lemon. My mom didn't name me Don Lemon Squeezy Keep It Easy. It's just Don Lemon." pic.twitter.com/5ysYBvJR3z
— Jeffrey Guterman (@JeffreyGuterman) November 11, 2017
***
