LIB BUZZKILL.

President Donald Trump was greeted warmly at this morning’s event to remember the 75th anniversary of D-Day:

Today PM @theresa_may joined Her Majesty The Queen in Portsmouth to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day. The PM welcomed world leaders including President @emmanuelmacron and @POTUS Donald Trump. #DDay75 pic.twitter.com/Q9S9tezKEP — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) June 5, 2019

To hear libs tell it, the president embarrassed himself this week in London:

Pres Trump photo with other leaders attending the D-Day Anniversary Commemorative Event in Portsmouth. @POTUS seated between The Queen and Greek Pres Pavlopoulos. Also attending Pres Macron, PM May, Prince Charles, Chancellor Merkel. (Pool photo by @jcartillier) pic.twitter.com/CbxKa8VFEW — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) June 5, 2019

Happiness and joy all around: Trump met Merkel for a 10-minute chat during D-Day commemorations (via ⁦@jcartillier⁩) pic.twitter.com/KgfHdAxJX0 — Christoph Scheuerman (@chrischeuermann) June 5, 2019

The president quoted FDR at the event:

Pres Trump reads excerpts from prayer, broadcast to the nation by FDR on the night of the D-Day Invasion, June 6, 1944. "Alimighty God…we we know that by Thy grace…our sons will triumph." (Courtesy: BBC Studios) pic.twitter.com/DfOUstjQJD — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) June 5, 2019

Another excerpt from FDR D-Day Prayer read at Commemoration today in Portsmouth by Pres Trump. "O Lord, give us Faith. Give us Faith in Thee; Faith in our sons; Faith in each other; Faith in our united crusade. Thy will be done." (Pool photo by @pwidakuswara) pic.twitter.com/0ElLOdtIs2 — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) June 5, 2019

Watch here:

And here’s a link to the entire presentation:

As we approach the 75th Anniversary of D-Day, we proudly commemorate those heroic and honorable patriots who gave their all for the cause of freedom during some of history’s darkest hours. #DDay75 https://t.co/hjTkdM7VcN — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2019

And they’re off:

