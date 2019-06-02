A giant hail storm hit Washington, D.C. this afternoon:

Just when you think no DC weather can surprise this South Floridian there comes a sudden summer marble-sized hailstorm threatening to pierce our skylight 👀 pic.twitter.com/EZ1wOQUorO — Vera Bergengruen (@VeraMBergen) June 2, 2019

And blue-checks took to Twitter to share photos of the little ice balls:

Not often we get a hail storm like this in DC pic.twitter.com/3HLxnmRwDZ — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) June 2, 2019

“Insane,” even:

Insane hail storm in DC right now pic.twitter.com/eBi5Q5AuQS — Amanda Terkel (@aterkel) June 2, 2019

Here’s the storm that caused it:

Hail producing storm as it moved into NW DC. Big hail core lofted then collapse. Probably the "best" hail storm I've seen here in 13+ years. 2019 is becoming quite a storm year locally. pic.twitter.com/Shi86DaAmD — Ian Livingston (@islivingston) June 2, 2019

And we haven’t yet heard from the real Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez who recently asked if a tornado warning that was called for D.C. was caused by global warming, we do have a reaction from the very funny AOC parody account:

Dippin' Dots Ice Cream is literally falling from the sky in DC right now. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Office (Parody) (@AOCoffice) June 2, 2019

HA!

***