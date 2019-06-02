A giant hail storm hit Washington, D.C. this afternoon:

And blue-checks took to Twitter to share photos of the little ice balls:

Trending

“Insane,” even:

Here’s the storm that caused it:

And we haven’t yet heard from the real Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez who recently asked if a tornado warning that was called for D.C. was caused by global warming, we do have a reaction from the very funny AOC parody account:

HA!

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Alexandria Ocasio-CortezAOCsatire