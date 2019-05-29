Special Counsel Robert Mueller is set to speak publicly for the first time since the conclusion of his investigation at 11 a.m. today:

This just in – Special Counsel Robert Mueller to speak at 11 am — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) May 29, 2019

But there will be no q-and-a with the press:

Mueller will only be making a statement, no question and answer portion, per DOJ press release. — Kate Irby (@kateirby) May 29, 2019

This notice came from the DOJ, which means it’s not Mueller “going rogue”:

For what it’s worth, this Mueller statement was announced by the Justice Department. Lest anyone think this is him going rogue, in defiance of anyone or anything. — Ed Greenberger (@EdGreenberger) May 29, 2019

And the White House was notified “last night”:

I'm your White House print pool reporter today. A senior White House official tells me that “The White House was notified” that Mueller might make a statement today, so this did not catch the administration off-guard. Asked when that happened, the official said: “Last night.” — David Martosko (@dmartosko) May 29, 2019

Prepare for heartbreak, libs:

Oh lord, since Mueller’s statement is being coordinated by the Dept of Justice, it means Barr may have had a hand in it. Oy. — John Aravosis 🇺🇸 (@aravosis) May 29, 2019

There’s some speculation that Mueller will address the new Michael Wolff book we told you about yesterday:

I am very skeptical Mueller is going to drop any bombshells. I expect this is about the draft indictment claim by @MichaelWolffNYC and the issue of Mueller testifying. Nothing more. — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) May 29, 2019

To be continued. . .

