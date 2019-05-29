Special Counsel Robert Mueller is set to speak publicly for the first time since the conclusion of his investigation at 11 a.m. today:

But there will be no q-and-a with the press:

This notice came from the DOJ, which means it’s not Mueller “going rogue”:

And the White House was notified “last night”:

Prepare for heartbreak, libs:

There’s some speculation that Mueller will address the new Michael Wolff book we told you about yesterday:

To be continued. . .

***

