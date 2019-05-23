John Walker Lindh, who was captured fighting for the Taliban in November 2001 and took a plea deal in 2002 from the Feds to spend 20 years in prison, is free and has started his 3-year period of supervised release:

‘American Taliban’ John Walker Lindh released from prison after 17 years https://t.co/VXPe1dt4b7 by @rachelweinerwp — Felicia Sonmez (@feliciasonmez) May 23, 2019

17 years and the war is still going on:

JUST IN: John Walker Lindh, known as the "American Taliban," walked free from a federal prison Thursday morning after serving 17 years of a 20-year sentence. He was captured with Taliban fighters in Afghanistan after the 9/11 attacks https://t.co/2E5H78Q6EL pic.twitter.com/je53V66lqp — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 23, 2019

As we told you in April, Lindh is free but he can’t use the internet:

John Walker Lindh, the American man who pleaded guilty to fighting for the Taliban after the 9/11 attacks, is slated to be released from prison next month under terms restricting his Internet access. https://t.co/uEpFTwa3MN — Pete Williams (@PeteWilliamsNBC) April 17, 2019

And that’s probably a good thing since NBC reported last night that he’s said some pretty positive things about ISIS in the past:

Exclusive from NBC News and NBC 4 Los Angeles: In letter, John Walker Lindh wrote ISIS 'doing a spectacular job.’ Tomorrow, he gets out of prison. https://t.co/sr5SwQmpA8 — Ken Dilanian (@KenDilanianNBC) May 22, 2019

***

