John Walker Lindh, who was captured fighting for the Taliban in November 2001 and took a plea deal in 2002 from the Feds to spend 20 years in prison, is free and has started his 3-year period of supervised release:

17 years and the war is still going on:

Trending

As we told you in April, Lindh is free but he can’t use the internet:

And that’s probably a good thing since NBC reported last night that he’s said some pretty positive things about ISIS in the past:

***

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: John Walker Lindh