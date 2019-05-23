What will it take to get the MSM to cover gun violence in Chicago? Apparently, not even a visit to the city by presidential candidate Eric Swalwell, who is campaigning on gun violence.

Freelance journo Marcus DiPaola did cover Swalwell’s trip, but major media outlet wouldn’t buy his story so he published it on Medium instead:

Maybe they’re invisible because the media refuses to cover it?

For those that are paying attention, 15 people were shot, 4 fatally over the weekend:

And eight people were shot yesterday:

But the worst time of year is ahead for Chicago:

