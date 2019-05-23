What will it take to get the MSM to cover gun violence in Chicago? Apparently, not even a visit to the city by presidential candidate Eric Swalwell, who is campaigning on gun violence.

Freelance journo Marcus DiPaola did cover Swalwell’s trip, but major media outlet wouldn’t buy his story so he published it on Medium instead:

My normal freelance clients weren't interested in @ericswalwell's visit to Chicago, so I'm self-publishing in the hopes that Twitter will find this interesting. Eric Swalwell visits Chicago’s most dangerous neighborhood on gun control listening tour.https://t.co/fX9f8bpvlQ — Marcus DiPaola (@marcusdipaola) May 22, 2019

Maybe they’re invisible because the media refuses to cover it?

Thank you for caring about gun violence in #Chicago. Too often, shooting victims in Chicago are invisible to anyone outside their blocks. No one is invisible. As President, my #EnoughIsEnough gun safety agenda will invest in every community and make them safer. https://t.co/SqvSdshQZb — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) May 22, 2019

For those that are paying attention, 15 people were shot, 4 fatally over the weekend:

15 people were wounded, four fatally, in shootings across Chicago over the weekend. This is the toll of daily gun violence in America. https://t.co/fifM4zt1Uo — Everytown (@Everytown) May 22, 2019

And eight people were shot yesterday:

Eight people were shot Wednesday in Chicago, including a man who was killed in a drive-by in Gresham on the South Side. https://t.co/GkenA2KC7O — WBBM Newsradio (@WBBMNewsradio) May 23, 2019

But the worst time of year is ahead for Chicago:

The most violent time of year in Chicago is about to begin. Meet the people who will be going to scenes of shootings, to homes and to the jail to reach those touched by violence. https://t.co/zHZzReVSjz pic.twitter.com/owroLoqRfZ — Chicago Tribune (@chicagotribune) May 22, 2019

***

