You all know the “THIS IS FINE” meme which features a cartoon dog in a house that’s on fire, right? Here’s a good example of it in use, via the GOP commenting on Dem dysfunction during the 2016 primary:

Well here’s the DSCC @Sarahchappy attempting to use the meme to bash Susan Collins over a recent comment she made on the new Alabama abortion law, but failing miserably at it:

Susan Collins: Votes to confirm countless anti-choice judges

Anti-choice judges: line federal benches

Republicans: Vote to pass extreme abortion bans

Susan Collins: pic.twitter.com/osSOv1RhdH — sarah 💃 (@sarahchappy) May 20, 2019

Here’s what the meme is based on, fwiw:

Wow. Check out the statement Susan Collins gave a local TV station on the AL abortion bill. Guess who's running in a GOP primary!?! #mepolitics pic.twitter.com/DazN8gHXdD — Collins Watch (@CollinsWatch) May 20, 2019

Anyway, we encourage the DSCC to do more of these memes:

you should definitely do more memes this is good — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) May 20, 2019

These are the same people that got dunked on for their poll on judges:

hey you should post another poll about judges — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) May 20, 2019

Remember that?

In case you forgot pic.twitter.com/4hmJ8iMHrL — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) May 20, 2019

***

