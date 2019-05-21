You all know the “THIS IS FINE” meme which features a cartoon dog in a house that’s on fire, right? Here’s a good example of it in use, via the GOP commenting on Dem dysfunction during the 2016 primary:
Well ¯_(ツ)_/¯ #DemsInPhilly #EnoughClinton pic.twitter.com/qVywJM90Eu
— GOP (@GOP) July 25, 2016
Well here’s the DSCC @Sarahchappy attempting to use the meme to bash Susan Collins over a recent comment she made on the new Alabama abortion law, but failing miserably at it:
Susan Collins: Votes to confirm countless anti-choice judges
Anti-choice judges: line federal benches
Republicans: Vote to pass extreme abortion bans
Susan Collins: pic.twitter.com/osSOv1RhdH
— sarah 💃 (@sarahchappy) May 20, 2019
Here’s what the meme is based on, fwiw:
Wow. Check out the statement Susan Collins gave a local TV station on the AL abortion bill. Guess who's running in a GOP primary!?! #mepolitics pic.twitter.com/DazN8gHXdD
— Collins Watch (@CollinsWatch) May 20, 2019
Anyway, we encourage the DSCC to do more of these memes:
you should definitely do more memes this is good
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) May 20, 2019
These are the same people that got dunked on for their poll on judges:
hey you should post another poll about judges
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) May 20, 2019
Remember that?
In case you forgot pic.twitter.com/4hmJ8iMHrL
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) May 20, 2019
***
