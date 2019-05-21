You all know the “THIS IS FINE” meme which features a cartoon dog in a house that’s on fire, right? Here’s a good example of it in use, via the GOP commenting on Dem dysfunction during the 2016 primary:

Well here’s the DSCC @Sarahchappy attempting to use the meme to bash Susan Collins over a recent comment she made on the new Alabama abortion law, but failing miserably at it:

Here’s what the meme is based on, fwiw:

Anyway, we encourage the DSCC to do more of these memes:

These are the same people that got dunked on for their poll on judges:

Remember that?

