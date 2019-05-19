In response to the recent Alabama law restricting abortion in the state, the porn website Pornhub tweeted that “Men shouldn’t be making decisions about women’s bodies,” and you know they’re serious because they used the clapping-hands emoji:

Um, this is not really the dunk they think it is:

It’s “literally your business model”:

Or maybe they’re going to scrub their site of all male-directed porn?

Pornhub has earned every one of these responses:

And we’ll add this response in emoji-language Pornhub may understand:

***

