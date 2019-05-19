In response to the recent Alabama law restricting abortion in the state, the porn website Pornhub tweeted that “Men shouldn’t be making decisions about women’s bodies,” and you know they’re serious because they used the clapping-hands emoji:

Men 👏 shouldn’t 👏be 👏 making 👏 decisions 👏 about 👏 women's👏bodies 👏 — Pornhub ARIA (@Pornhub) May 16, 2019

Um, this is not really the dunk they think it is:

Considering you’re a porn site, and almost all porn involves the complete sexual degradation of women for men’s pleasure….y’all should just seriously shut the f_ck up right now. — Mindy Robinson 🇺🇸 (@iheartmindy) May 19, 2019

It’s “literally your business model”:

That's literally your business model. https://t.co/a7KssMpMtN — Some guy tweeted something 🤷🏻‍♂️ (@jtLOL) May 18, 2019

Or maybe they’re going to scrub their site of all male-directed porn?

What about the male directors of porn? They tell the women what to do with their bodies so….. https://t.co/FoQtkvfGBw — Mary Elizabeth (@mchastain81) May 19, 2019

Pornhub has earned every one of these responses:

Nah, they should just exploit women and treat them like objects for short term financial gain, right? https://t.co/axmHFuMZvm — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) May 19, 2019

And we’ll add this response in emoji-language Pornhub may understand:

You 👏 literally 👏 exist 👏 by 👏 exploiting 👏 women’s 👏 bodies https://t.co/Hlu9PYEZW8 — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) May 19, 2019

