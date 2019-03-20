Bill Kristol floated a new name this morning to potentially take on Donald Trump in a 2020 GOP primary: George Conway, amateur psychologist and wife* husband to senior White House adviser Kellyanne:

I’ve assumed the GOP challenger to Trump would end up being someone like Weld or Kasich or Hogan or Haslem or Burgum or Hurd or Gallagher—but why not @gtconway3d? I suppose we could do a highly scientific poll: In a 2020 GOP primary, whom would you support? — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) March 20, 2019

“LOSE WITH HONOR” 2020?

Better to “lose” with honor than “win” with Trump. https://t.co/JoclL5ioku — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) March 19, 2019

Conway and the president are fighting it out over on Twitter this morning as well, with Trump calling “Mr. Kellyanne Conway a “stone cold LOSER & husband from hell”:

George Conway, often referred to as Mr. Kellyanne Conway by those who know him, is VERY jealous of his wife’s success & angry that I, with her help, didn’t give him the job he so desperately wanted. I barely know him but just take a look, a stone cold LOSER & husband from hell! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 20, 2019

Conway responded with, “You. Are. Nuts”:

Conway, who has no medical training, diagnosed the president with Narcissistic Personality Disorder:

What really matters—who cares about me—is how many people have now reviewed the diagnostic criteria for Narcisisstic Personality Disorder? #ThankYouMrPresident https://t.co/p6nd1V306x — George Conway (@gtconway3d) March 20, 2019

And he’s now comparing the president to Captian Queeg from “The Caine Mutiny”:

Of course, if you’ve watched the film (or, even better, have read the book) you know that it’s actually the junior officers around Queeg who failed their captain and abandoned him when he needed them most. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

