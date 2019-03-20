Democratic socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez posted this photo of an undersea bubble from the cartoon SpongeBob and said this is how critics of her Green New Deal will respond to global warming:
#GreenNewDeal haters’ plan to address Climate Change: pic.twitter.com/ahuDXnxcDG
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 19, 2019
Wait, is this a thing we’ve missed from libs?
— Sunrise Movement 🌅 (@sunrisemvmt) March 19, 2019
And to answer her in a format she can understand, here are a few cartoons of our own. Watch your wallet when it comes time to pay for the GND:
#GreenNewDeal proponents plan to address climate change: pic.twitter.com/VqsjhaeUuQ
— PROPHETABLE™ (@THE_PROPHETABLE) March 20, 2019
Just back away:
#GreenNewDeal proponents’ plan to deal with the tens of trillions of dollars of costs to implement this absurdity. pic.twitter.com/I7cKm8e1aB
— Dan Bongino (@dbongino) March 19, 2019
Anyway, maybe critics of her Green New Deal are just slightly more advanced than that? Here’s what J.P. Morgan Asset Management has to say about it: “Green New Deal goals are not in the realm of the possible, that they do not appear grounded in existing scholarship on energy de-carbonization.”
"Green New Deal goals are not in the realm of the possible, that they do not appear grounded in existing scholarship on energy de-carbonization"
Not exactly a ringing endorsement.
The Green New Deal looks like a boat anchor on 2020 candidates going forward
— Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) March 19, 2019
And it’s, at best, “a slogan to galvanize support for change. At worst it’s “a sign of how little work its proponents have done” and “not a useful foundation for serious policy discussion”:
The Green New Deal:
at best a "slogan to galvanize support for change"
at worst "it's a sign of how little work its proponents have done"
and "not a useful foundation for serious policy discussion"
J.P. Morgan Asset Management (https://t.co/CmLwT8y4WW)
h/t @RogerPielkeJr pic.twitter.com/lIejL4McmH
— Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) March 19, 2019
So, she’s basically a science-denier, right? That’s how this works?
***