The activist who ambushed a pregnant Chelsea Clinton at a vigil for Christchurch massacre in New Zealand is refusing to apologize:

She even seems amused by it all:

But the woman who posted the encounter between Chelsea and @vivfalastin has now deleted her account:

Before the deletion, she was being called out for tweeting a Venmo link asking for money which she later said was a joke:

And she was particularly angry with journo Yashar Ali over this tweet:

She called him out — now deleted — but here’s Ali’s response:

Now the pair have tweeted out a link to donate to the victims:

