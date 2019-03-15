The activist who ambushed a pregnant Chelsea Clinton at a vigil for Christchurch massacre in New Zealand is refusing to apologize:

i was on the verge of tears all day today and actually cried on my into and during prayer but the charade of a vigil where more non-muslims than muslims spoke and chelsea clinton was invited made me so viscerally angry and i will not apologize for that — sippin on dat (@vivafalastin) March 16, 2019

She even seems amused by it all:

apparently my brand is yelling at white politicians https://t.co/8q89z5sOli — sippin on dat (@vivafalastin) March 16, 2019

But the woman who posted the encounter between Chelsea and @vivfalastin has now deleted her account:

She literally deleted her account OMG pic.twitter.com/GUX8a6DL5j — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 16, 2019

Before the deletion, she was being called out for tweeting a Venmo link asking for money which she later said was a joke:

Imagine doing this crap at a memorial service, filming it, posting it to Twitter, and then having the audacity to ask for money? Are you kidding me right now? @Esor__Fasa I screenshotted before you deleted this absolute garbage. You’re disgusting.https://t.co/c8O24qglEn pic.twitter.com/s7d2e6Orim — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 16, 2019

And she was particularly angry with journo Yashar Ali over this tweet:

Your friend told @ChelseaClinton “49 people died because of the rhetoric you put out there.” This is a shameful display @vivafalastin. It’s disgusting and unfair to blame Chelsea for the massacre in NZ because she tweeted about @IlhanMN’s tweets https://t.co/s9ixT9z9Zn — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 16, 2019

She called him out — now deleted — but here’s Ali’s response:

I beg your pardon? You posted a video on your Twitter page proud that your friend blamed @ChelseaClinton's tweets for the massacre of 49 innocent people in NZ. Then in a tweet you have now deleted you asked people to Venmo her (or you). Shame on you. https://t.co/5PiRmTUUhe — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 16, 2019

Now the pair have tweeted out a link to donate to the victims:

please donate, share, and support the victims in any way u can https://t.co/v7tTlAYmkU — sippin on dat (@vivafalastin) March 16, 2019

