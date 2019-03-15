When Beto O’Rourke announced he was running for president yesterday, he sent out a fundraising email that said, “What we raise in the first 24 hours will set the tone in the national conversation about the viability of our campaign”:
So what's the benchmark for Beto's 24 hour $$? Bernie's $6 m? Kamala Harris' $1.5 m?
And before you say only Twitter cares, here's a Beto fundraising email: pic.twitter.com/JiYr1bd8cM
— Alex Seitz-Wald (@aseitzwald) March 15, 2019
And now he won’t tell his supporters just how much he raised:
Beto O’Rourke, in Washington, Iowa, on releasing his first day fundraising numbers: “I choose not to.”
— Reid J. Epstein (@reidepstein) March 15, 2019
He could tell them, but he chooses not to:
in Washington, Iowa, @BetoORourke is asked again on whether he will be releasing his fundraising numbers for what's come in since he launched.
"I can't," he said.
You could, I pointed out.
"You're right – I choose not to," he said.
— Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) March 15, 2019
Beto already finito?
2020 candidates who have voluntarily shared initial fundraising info:
Bernie Sanders
Kamala Harris
Amy Klobuchar
Jay Inslee
John Hickenlooper https://t.co/nnfkAESeTN
— Julie Bykowicz (@bykowicz) March 15, 2019
***
Related:
‘Word salad’ alert! Beto O’Rourke tries to explain how to pay for Green New Deal, and WTF? https://t.co/sNU8grDl18
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) March 15, 2019
'No words': Nothing to see here … just teenage Beto O'Rourke fantasizing about killing kids with his car https://t.co/kDUbqgXgIi
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) March 15, 2019
NOT a furry thing (ha!): Beto O’Rourke has some ‘splainin’ to do about his alleged days with the Cult of the Dead Cow https://t.co/f62H9uhiXh
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) March 15, 2019