When Beto O’Rourke announced he was running for president yesterday, he sent out a fundraising email that said, “What we raise in the first 24 hours will set the tone in the national conversation about the viability of our campaign”:

So what's the benchmark for Beto's 24 hour $$? Bernie's $6 m? Kamala Harris' $1.5 m? And before you say only Twitter cares, here's a Beto fundraising email: pic.twitter.com/JiYr1bd8cM — Alex Seitz-Wald (@aseitzwald) March 15, 2019

And now he won’t tell his supporters just how much he raised:

Beto O’Rourke, in Washington, Iowa, on releasing his first day fundraising numbers: “I choose not to.” — Reid J. Epstein (@reidepstein) March 15, 2019

He could tell them, but he chooses not to:

in Washington, Iowa, @BetoORourke is asked again on whether he will be releasing his fundraising numbers for what's come in since he launched.

"I can't," he said.

You could, I pointed out.

"You're right – I choose not to," he said. — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) March 15, 2019

Beto already finito?

2020 candidates who have voluntarily shared initial fundraising info:

Bernie Sanders

Kamala Harris

Amy Klobuchar

Jay Inslee

John Hickenlooper https://t.co/nnfkAESeTN — Julie Bykowicz (@bykowicz) March 15, 2019

***

Related:

‘Word salad’ alert! Beto O’Rourke tries to explain how to pay for Green New Deal, and WTF? https://t.co/sNU8grDl18 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) March 15, 2019

'No words': Nothing to see here … just teenage Beto O'Rourke fantasizing about killing kids with his car https://t.co/kDUbqgXgIi — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) March 15, 2019