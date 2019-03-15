When Beto O’Rourke announced he was running for president yesterday, he sent out a fundraising email that said, “What we raise in the first 24 hours will set the tone in the national conversation about the viability of our campaign”:

And now he won’t tell his supporters just how much he raised:

He could tell them, but he chooses not to:

Beto already finito?

***

