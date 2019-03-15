There’s a video starting to go viral on Twitter that shows Chelsea Clinton getting ambushed by a #FreePalestine activist at a memorial service for the 49 Muslims killed in Christchurch, NZ this morning, with the woman in the video blaming the former first daughter for causing the massacre by “STOKING ISLAMOPHOBIA AND RACISM” when she called out Ilhan Omar’s anti-Semitic remarks earlier this year:

The activist, named as Twitter user @vivafalastin, absolutely unloaded on Chelsea in the short clip:

“This right here is the result of a massacre stoked by people like you and the words you put out into the world. And I want you to know that and I want you to feel that deep inside. 49 people died because of the rhetoric you put out there”

Watch it for yourself:

My best friend @vivafalastin told @ChelseaClinton that it’s a disgrace that she came to the vigil, calling out Chelsea’s Islamophobia and hypocrisy. pic.twitter.com/8sdWH86BhB — Esor🥀 (@Esor__Fasa) March 15, 2019

As we told you, Chelsea called out Rep. Omar back in February:

👋🏽 Chelsea – I would be happy to talk. We must call out smears from the GOP and their allies. And I believe we can do that without criticizing people for their faith. I look forward to building an inclusive movement for justice with you. 💪🏽 https://t.co/EGA9NQfBCi — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) February 11, 2019

How is this in any way appropriate?

This ambushing of @ChelseaClinton is completely unjustified. All Chelsea Clinton said about @IlhanMN was a tweet Feb 11th that read "..we should expect all elected officials, regardless of party, and all public figures to not traffic in anti-semitism". — Arafura Girl (@ArafuraGirl) March 15, 2019

Raise your hand if you had “Chelsea is a racist” on your BINGO card, because that has to be a square we never anticipated:

.@ChelseaClinton is here at the NYU vigil right now. A lot of students feel uncomfortable. People haven’t forgotten the Islamophobic mob she incited against @IlhanMN. There is no sense of responsibility. — Esor🥀 (@Esor__Fasa) March 15, 2019

I was standing right by @ChelseaClinton earlier and wanted to share so much of what I felt re her unfair attacks on Ilhan. But I didn't and I'm glad someone did. Thank u @vivafalastin — rafael shimunov (@rafaelshimunov) March 15, 2019

We actually feel sorry for her.

