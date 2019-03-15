There’s a video starting to go viral on Twitter that shows Chelsea Clinton getting ambushed by a #FreePalestine activist at a memorial service for the 49 Muslims killed in Christchurch, NZ this morning, with the woman in the video blaming the former first daughter for causing the massacre by “STOKING ISLAMOPHOBIA AND RACISM” when she called out Ilhan Omar’s anti-Semitic remarks earlier this year:

The activist, named as Twitter user @vivafalastin, absolutely unloaded on Chelsea in the short clip:

“This right here is the result of a massacre stoked by people like you and the words you put out into the world. And I want you to know that and I want you to feel that deep inside. 49 people died because of the rhetoric you put out there”

Watch it for yourself:

As we told you, Chelsea called out Rep. Omar back in February:

How is this in any way appropriate?

Raise your hand if you had “Chelsea is a racist” on your BINGO card, because that has to be a square we never anticipated:

We actually feel sorry for her.

