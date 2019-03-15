Sen. Bernie Sanders somehow ran into a shower door while he was campaigning in South Carolina today, which sent him to a walk-in clinic for 7 stitches:

This is not a good look for the elderly socialist:

Even funnier? This already happened to Bernie’s SNL stand-in Larry David on “Curb Your Enthusiasm”:

Except on the show, David ran into a bathroom door, not a shower door:

Bernie or Larry at the clinic? It’s hard to tell them apart:

