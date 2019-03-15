Sen. Bernie Sanders somehow ran into a shower door while he was campaigning in South Carolina today, which sent him to a walk-in clinic for 7 stitches:

Just in: @BernieSanders campaign informed the press that the senator will proceed with his schedule after hitting his head on a glass shower door this morning. He went to a walk-in clinic and received 7 stitches. The notice says he was given a "clean bill of health". — Lauren Gambino (@laurenegambino) March 15, 2019

Yikes:

Bernie Sanders cuts his head while campaigning in South Carolina https://t.co/1plA2MVIyx pic.twitter.com/wf96V9AfFX — Talking Points Memo (@TPM) March 15, 2019

This is not a good look for the elderly socialist:

Bernie Sanders: “I’m not too old to be president!” Also Bernie Sanders – falls in a bathtub — Brooks Wheelan (@brookswheelan) March 15, 2019

Even funnier? This already happened to Bernie’s SNL stand-in Larry David on “Curb Your Enthusiasm”:

my man bernie always on brand pic.twitter.com/rj9s80bm5h — Matt Binder (@MattBinder) March 15, 2019

Except on the show, David ran into a bathroom door, not a shower door:

Bernie or Larry at the clinic? It’s hard to tell them apart:

***