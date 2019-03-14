Now that Texas Dem Beto O’Rourke is officially a 2020 candidate. . .
Breaking: @BetoORourke announces his 2020 presidential bid pic.twitter.com/VxWdg42s4L
— Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) March 14, 2019
. . .it’s time for the criticism from fellow Dems! Here’s Michael Avenatti, the now former attorney for porn star Stormy Daniels, calling Beto a “weak glorified cheerleader” and saying that “Nominating a candidate who is not battletested and a fighter will ensure he wins again. #OnlyOneObama”:
If the Dems nominate a weak glorified cheerleader candidate to face Trump, then we deserve the outcome, which will be a Trump re-election. Trump is not to be underestimated. Nominating a candidate who is not battletested and a fighter will ensure he wins again. #OnlyOneObama
— Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) March 14, 2019
And he told Beto to “leave his skateboard” at home:
Nobody loves the “Beto Show” more than Beto himself. Unfortunately, though, this isn’t a rock concert or a circus. It is serious business and we need a serious fighter. And we can leave the skateboard at home…
— Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) March 14, 2019
He’s also not a fan of Beto apologizing to Ted Cruz:
He apologized to Ted Cruz for calling him a liar (which he is). No chance against Trump.
— Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) March 14, 2019
For the record, Avenatti is a Joe Biden supporter at this point:
Biden
— Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) March 14, 2019
***
Related:
AVENATTI OUT? Stormy Daniels hires new attorney to 'review all legal matters' https://t.co/Lg92jTH1oi
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) March 12, 2019