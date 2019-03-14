Now that Texas Dem Beto O’Rourke is officially a 2020 candidate. . .

. . .it’s time for the criticism from fellow Dems! Here’s Michael Avenatti, the now former attorney for porn star Stormy Daniels, calling Beto a “weak glorified cheerleader” and saying that “Nominating a candidate who is not battletested and a fighter will ensure he wins again. #OnlyOneObama”:

If the Dems nominate a weak glorified cheerleader candidate to face Trump, then we deserve the outcome, which will be a Trump re-election. Trump is not to be underestimated. Nominating a candidate who is not battletested and a fighter will ensure he wins again. #OnlyOneObama — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) March 14, 2019

And he told Beto to “leave his skateboard” at home:

Nobody loves the “Beto Show” more than Beto himself. Unfortunately, though, this isn’t a rock concert or a circus. It is serious business and we need a serious fighter. And we can leave the skateboard at home… — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) March 14, 2019

He’s also not a fan of Beto apologizing to Ted Cruz:

He apologized to Ted Cruz for calling him a liar (which he is). No chance against Trump. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) March 14, 2019

For the record, Avenatti is a Joe Biden supporter at this point:

Biden — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) March 14, 2019

***

