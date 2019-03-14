Now that Texas Dem Beto O’Rourke is officially a 2020 candidate. . .

. . .it’s time for the criticism from fellow Dems! Here’s Michael Avenatti, the now former attorney for porn star Stormy Daniels, calling Beto a “weak glorified cheerleader” and saying that “Nominating a candidate who is not battletested and a fighter will ensure he wins again. #OnlyOneObama”:

And he told Beto to “leave his skateboard” at home:

He’s also not a fan of Beto apologizing to Ted Cruz:

For the record, Avenatti is a Joe Biden supporter at this point:

***

