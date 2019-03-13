One of the people indicted in yesterday’s huge college admissions scam was, “Gregory Abbott, 68, of New York, N.Y., the founder and chairman of a food and beverage packaging company.”

This, of course, would not be the same Greg Abbott who is the Republican Governor of Texas, but doing 18 seconds of research was too much for Tayhlor Coleman, the DCCC’s Director of Candidate Services. She tweeted, “Maybe if Gov. @GregAbbott_TX spent less time dog whistling about brown people voting he could’ve helped his kid prepare for the SATs instead of BRIBING their way into college. What an embarrassment.”

.@DCCC's Director of National Candidate Services just deleted this tweet. We hate to speculate, but it is probably because she realized Texas Governor @GregAbbott_TX doesn't live in New York City, isn't 68 years old, and doesn't have a wife named Marcia. https://t.co/xtn8gJklSa pic.twitter.com/cryAC7DPhk — NRCC (@NRCC) March 12, 2019

WHOOPS!

