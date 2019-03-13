An arrest has been made in the brutal stabbing death of 59-year-old Bambi Larson of San Jose.

Meet Carlos Eduardo Arevalo Carranza, a 24-year-old illegal immigrant and a “self-admitted gang member” with a lengthy criminal history who was ordered detained by ICE 9 times after previous arrests and convictions before this latest arrest for murder:

24-year-old Carlos Eduardo Arevalo Carranza is suspected of stabbing Bambi Larson to death. @sjpdchief says he’s a transient, a self-admitted gang member and was ordered detained by ICE 9 times. @KPIXtv 11 pm pic.twitter.com/IXlHLR9cRu — Betty Yu (@BettyKPIX) March 13, 2019

Security footage captured Carranza reportedly casing homes in the area:

#UPDATE: A San Jose family's security camera captured footage of the man arrested in the brutal slaying of their neighbor, 59-year-old Bambi Larson. He appeared to be casing their home and others in the area. https://t.co/YuJ0N3sdPq pic.twitter.com/tkhKOkeJQx — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) March 13, 2019

From Fox News:

“. . .police searched hours of video surveillance from the neighborhood and were able to find a suspect. “The home security cameras showed an unidentified male wearing a backpack, pants and a long-sleeve sweater or shirt as he approached and later left the victim’s residence.” Poor video quality prevented police from making a positive ID but they were able to trace the suspect’s path and eventually found a T-shirt containing DNA from the victim and the suspect.”

And ICE is furious that local agencies continued to let him out after each of his arrests:

BREAKING: ICE statement on illegal alien suspect arrested for murdering 59 yr old Bambi Larson in San Jose. #FNR pic.twitter.com/DLD4Suhs74 — Jessica Rosenthal (@jessicafoxnews) March 13, 2019

Yes, how many more people have to be killed or injured before this catch-and-release crap ends?

