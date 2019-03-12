Celebrity attorney Michael Avenatti, who filed for bankruptcy last week for his old firm Eagan Avenatti, may have just kicked the proverbial hornet’s nest (Background here via the Washington Examiner).

Criminal defense attorney Ken White, aka @Popehat, explains:

Last week, Michael Avenatti filed bankruptcy for his former firm Eagan Avenatti, notwithstanding that he consented to put it in receivership and only the receiver had the authority to do that. He did it the day before a scheduled debtor exam. /1 — BlamelessHat (@Popehat) March 11, 2019

/2 E&A's lead creditor, a former partner, filed an emergency motion asking the new BK case be dismissed. The Receiver filed a joinder asserting that the filing was in bad faith and for delay, and that he TOLD Avenatti he couldn't do it. — BlamelessHat (@Popehat) March 11, 2019

/3 The bankruptcy judge has now scheduled a hearing on the emergency dismissal motion for this Wednesday. That bodes ill for Avenatti. Do you want a referral to the U.S. Attorney's Office? Because this is how you get a referral to the U.S. Attorney's Office. — BlamelessHat (@Popehat) March 11, 2019

/4 In conclusion, Michael Avenatti 2020: This Is Exactly What You Deserve, You Stinking Godless Rabble — BlamelessHat (@Popehat) March 11, 2019

Stay tuned.

***

Related:

Michael Avenatti accuses R. Kelly of violating his bail conditions at McDonald's https://t.co/cIEUFAf9Ow — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) February 26, 2019