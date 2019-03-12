Another day, another factually incorrect tweet from celebrity socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, this time attacking conservative podcaster Luke Thompson, the guy who first called out potential shenanigans with her chief of staff and a PAC:

Whoah: the creepy org filing bogus ethics complaints against me just *actually* got hit with one of the biggest fines in FEC history. They “took a $1.3 million donation from Chinese corporation—breaking federal law barring foreign interference in elections”(!!!) – @annalecta https://t.co/cFTJxu3pd6 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 12, 2019

Daniel Dale, who has become the media’s go-to guy on fact-checking the president, helpfully pointed out that what she just tweeted is not true:

This is not true. Right to Rise, the pro-Jeb Bush Super PAC, got hit with the big fine. Three other conservative groups (at least) have filed complaints against Ocasio-Cortez, but Right to Rise isn't one of them. https://t.co/5QTsl7rTTU — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) March 12, 2019

She did later tweet this correction:

(Rather same guy who operated at the org) — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 12, 2019

But’s it’s also inaccurate. Via The Daily Caller’s Peter Hasson:

Screenshot for posterity:

C) Luke doesn't work for any of the ethics groups filing her complaints against her pic.twitter.com/QgYG9KKbmy — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) March 12, 2019

“A clever dodge”:

A clever dodge, but not quite, it seems. The super PAC was fined, a guy who used to work for the super PAC made the 1st accusations, and other people are picking up the threads. None of this explains the curious campaign setup run by @AOC's chief of staff: https://t.co/DEAwJTZssX https://t.co/tSmQN8q2za — Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) March 12, 2019

Or maybe, like her colleague Ilhan Omar, AOC also “has a different experience with words”:

She also has a different experience with words https://t.co/at4l3CqGYk — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) March 12, 2019

Ane we eagerly await the brave firefighters who will no doubt call her out for attacking a private citizen:

So are our firefighters going to start a conversation about how a sitting member of Congress is using her twitter account to lie about, smear and go after a private citizen? https://t.co/PgYOy665NS — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) March 12, 2019

***

