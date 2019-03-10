A jaguar at the Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium & Safari Park in Litchfield Park, AZ reportedly attacked a woman after she reportedly “climbed over” a barrier between the alpha predator and patrons to take a photo:

A woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries resulting from a jaguar attack at the Wildlife World Zoo in Arizona. According to the zoo, she climbed over the barrier of the enclosure to take a photo of the animal. https://t.co/frxpX82CIy — Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) March 10, 2019

However, that’s not the jaguar at the zoo in the photo above. Here’s the jaguar who taught the woman a valuable lesson on the importance of following warning signs:

Jaguar that attacked woman who crossed barrier will not be euthanized, Arizona zoo says https://t.co/JyAN9KgGxl pic.twitter.com/M3NDAzy8TI — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) March 10, 2019

The zoo posted a message to Twitter to assure folks that the jaguar never left the enclosure:

Please understand why barriers are put in place. Sending prayers to the family tonight. pic.twitter.com/2MPb8bXhwR — Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium & Safari Park (@ZooWildlife) March 10, 2019

Here a video of the woman and her injuries (warning: graphic images):

A Jaguar attacked a woman taking selfie at Wildlife World Zoo in Arizona, the Zoo says witnesses saw her crossing over a barrier to take a picture of the jaguar enclosure.

STORY: https://t.co/E2PkGjxX6P

(Video courtesy: Adam Wilkerson, Circa) pic.twitter.com/wJl9dF07qT — FOX26 News (@KMPHFOX26) March 10, 2019

But the good news is the zoo said they will not punish the jaguar for doing jaguar-y things:

We can promise you nothing will happen to our jaguar. She’s a wild animal and there were proper barriers in place to keep our guests safe- not a wild animals fault when barriers are crossed. Still sending prayers to her and her family. — Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium & Safari Park (@ZooWildlife) March 10, 2019

But they also want people to “show some sympathy” for the woman:

We agree, people should follow rules/barrier rules, but let’s still show some sympathy. 💕Our jaguar will be ok. — Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium & Safari Park (@ZooWildlife) March 10, 2019

