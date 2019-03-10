A jaguar at the Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium & Safari Park in Litchfield Park, AZ reportedly attacked a woman after she reportedly “climbed over” a barrier between the alpha predator and patrons to take a photo:

However, that’s not the jaguar at the zoo in the photo above. Here’s the jaguar who taught the woman a valuable lesson on the importance of following warning signs:

The zoo posted a message to Twitter to assure folks that the jaguar never left the enclosure:

Here a video of the woman and her injuries (warning: graphic images):

But the good news is the zoo said they will not punish the jaguar for doing jaguar-y things:

But they also want people to “show some sympathy” for the woman:

