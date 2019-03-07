As we just told you, House Whip Jim Clyburn is under fire for insulting Holocaust survivors in his defense of Rep. Ilhan Omar:

KEEP DIGGING: Jim Clyburn comes to the defense of Ilhan Omar, ends up insulting Holocaust survivors instead https://t.co/cyNcVYZmCH — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) March 7, 2019

And according to Scott Wong, a reporter for The Hill, the National Republican Campaign Committee has pounced:

.@NRCC pounces on Clyburn comments in The Hill: “What the hell is wrong with House Democrats? Refusing to condemn anti-Semitism is bad enough, but Clyburn trivializing the experiences of those victimized by the Holocaust is a new low.” https://t.co/nMYA5Ct7Se — Scott Wong (@scottwongDC) March 7, 2019

There it is!

The NRCC fired right back:

How about a "@WhipClyburn pounces on children of Holocaust survivors to defend an anti-Semite" tweet? https://t.co/2DXvq3p2Lx — NRCC (@NRCC) March 7, 2019

Exactly. Clyburn’s comments could be worse than hers:

The Majority Whip of the Democratic Party, @WhipClyburn declares, it’s time to move on from “never again.” His comments are even worse than @IlhanMN’s. As a grandson of Holocaust survivors I will do everything I can do get this party out of power. pic.twitter.com/uDu4aa8chp — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) March 7, 2019

