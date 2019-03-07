Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Escape luckily escaped serious damage after it sailed into a 115-mph rogue wind gust — the equivalent of a Category 3 hurricane — on its way from New York to Florida earlier this week:

According to reports from corporate, the ship was not damaged:

Yeah. We’re going to need a little bit more information on this as ABC News is reporting that the ship was at a 45-degree angle for 5 minutes:

So, how close was this to a disaster?

Videos shared to social media show the damage along with frightened passengers:

Ambulances met the ship at Port Canaveral in Florida and were seen taking multiple people away on stretchers:

Also, the idea that the weather was “unexpected” is total BS:

As CruiseLawNews.com points out, everyone with a weather app on their phones could see the thunderstorms headed across the United States:

