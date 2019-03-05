It’s almost as if someone has been telling us of a growing emergency on the southern border that Dems want to pretend doesn’t exist. From the Washington Post:

The claim that border crossings are near historic lows is simply no longer true. Feb stats will show another huge increase in families, with some days topping 3,000 detentions. We are at levels of unauthorized migration not seen since the GW Bush admin https://t.co/KsABTRURQG — Nick Miroff (@NickMiroff) March 5, 2019

From the article titled, “Record number of families, cold reality at border”:

Groups like this arrived again and again in February, one of the coldest and busiest months along the southern border in years. U.S. authorities detained more than 70,000 migrants last month, according to preliminary figures, up from 58,000 in January. The majority were Central American parents with children who arrived, again, in unprecedented numbers. During a month when the border debate was dominated by the fight over President Trump’s push for a wall, unauthorized migration in fiscal 2019 is on pace to reach its highest level in a decade. Department of Homeland Security officials say they expect the influx to swell in March and April, months that historically see large increases in illegal crossings as U.S. seasonal labor demand rises.

Catch and release is back, baby . . . but with better seats in Economy Plus:

On the way home to DC, we met a large group of Central Americans in the El Paso airport that had just been released. The adults wore GPS ankle bracelets and many said they'd never been on a plane before. Some had tickets in Economy Plus, the only last-minute seats available — Nick Miroff (@NickMiroff) March 5, 2019

You can imagine the confusion when they landed at O'Hare in Chicago and had to find the gates for their connecting flights to Newark, Dulles, etc. For weeks they had been following orders from coyotes, then CBP agents. Suddenly they were on their own & looked completely lost. — Nick Miroff (@NickMiroff) March 5, 2019

A father from Honduras who sat next to me said he and his 14-year-old son were on their way to Harrisonburg, VA. They had crossed into El Paso and were released and on a plane less than 48 hours later. CBP is moving people through as fast as possible; there's no room to hold them — Nick Miroff (@NickMiroff) March 5, 2019

And as Mark Krikorian points out, these numbers are even worse:

…and today's apprehension statistics are deceptively low compared to back then, because then the same person was often caught multiple times, each time counted as a separate arrest. Cent.Americans "asylum-seekers" are caught once, then released into the US. — Mark Krikorian (@MarkSKrikorian) March 5, 2019

***

Related:

